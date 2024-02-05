European Commission Approves €300 Million Aid for Polish Fossil Fuel Workers

The European Commission has given a green light to a Polish scheme aimed at supporting workers affected by the restructuring of the fossil fuel sector. The €300 million initiative is designed to aid those impacted by the closure of coal or lignite-fired power plants and lignite mines. This aligns with the 2022 guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection, and energy.

Securing Future of Fossil Fuel Workers

The scheme will provide a one-year severance package to employees of the affected companies, helping them transition out of the sector. This move is part of an extensive bid to facilitate the switch towards cleaner energy sources. It's also a measure to buffer the social and economic consequences for workers in the fossil fuel industry. As Europe progresses towards its ambitious climate goals, this support is intended to ensure that employees who lose their jobs due to the energy transition receive adequate financial assistance during their transition period.

The Turów Mine Controversy

The decision also shines a light on the ongoing dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over the Turów mine, which has resulted in daily fines for Poland. The new Tusk-led government has promised to restore dialogue and alignment with Brussels, hinting at a potential shift in relations.

A Decade-Long Support

The program, which includes a one-year severance payment and a paid leave of up to four years for employees nearing retirement age, will run for 10 years, until February 2034. There's also the possibility of an extension, further securing the future for those affected by this monumental energy shift in Poland.