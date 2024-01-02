European Aluminum Premiums Surge Amid Mixed Market Signals

The close of 2023 saw a surge in the P1020 European aluminum premiums, a shift driven by fluctuating signals regarding long-term demand and market dynamics. On January 2, 2024, the London Metal Exchange (LME) Cash to 3-month contract spread stood at $42.25, bolstering higher premiums. Platts gauged the duty-paid premiums at $230-$250 per metric ton in-warehouse Rotterdam, symbolizing a monthly surge, albeit a remarkable slump from the May zenith.

Downward Trend and Contributing Factors

The downward trend in the latter half of 2023 was linked to feeble end-user demand, a preference for just-in-time purchasing, and soaring financing costs triggering destocking. However, the market was rocked by the UK government’s sanctions on Russian aluminum imports, initiated on December 15, 2023. The move spurred market uncertainty, leading to a rise in LME aluminum stocks and bolstering the premium due to diminished demand for Russian metal.

Additional Market Influences

Other elements impacting premiums encompass Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, prompting rerouted consignments and escalating freight costs. There was also a general reluctance to ship material to Europe due to the previously low premiums. Despite the supply constraints, market participants tread cautiously concerning the sustainability of current premium levels, considering the absence of strong demand and potential supply correction if logistical hitches are resolved.

Outlook Amid Economic Factors

The European Central Bank’s decision to pause interest rate hikes and the declining inflation rates could potentially spur a recovery in demand. However, market sentiment maintains its caution, with divergent expectations for demand robustness across various sectors. The overall economic activity in the eurozone is showing a downturn, adding to the caution. Meanwhile, Japanese aluminum buyers have settled on a shipment premium of US$90 per metric ton over the LME benchmark price for Q1 2024, a 7% decrease from the current premium for Q4 2023. This agreement underscores the interconnectedness of global aluminum market dynamics and the potential for further changes in 2024.