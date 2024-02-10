Eurocom Worldwide Expands in Central and Eastern Europe: A Strategic Partnership with Lighthouse PR

Eurocom Worldwide, a formidable force in the global PR landscape, announces its strategic expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. The network welcomes Lighthouse PR, a distinguished agency based in Bucharest, Romania, to its roster. This partnership, effective immediately, fortifies Eurocom's presence in the region and amplifies its capacity to deliver top-tier PR services to clients in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

A Beacon of Communication Excellence

Founded by Ana Maria and Steve Gardiner, Lighthouse PR is renowned for its expertise in B2B and corporate communications. The agency's clientele is a testament to its proficiency, boasting international tech companies from diverse sectors such as energy, finance, pharma, retail, and construction. Lighthouse PR is also the exclusive Romanian member of the Crisis Communication Network Europe, a prestigious association of leading PR firms specializing in crisis management.

In addition to its impressive portfolio, Lighthouse PR has earned ISO 27001 certification for information security. This accreditation underscores the agency's commitment to safeguarding client data, a critical aspect in today's digital age.

A Strategic Alliance

Eurocom Worldwide, with a focus on technology, industrial, and commercial sectors, already wields a robust presence in Central and Eastern Europe. The network spans over 90 countries across five continents, making it a truly global entity. By bringing Lighthouse PR into the fold, Eurocom Worldwide further strengthens its reach and capabilities.

This strategic alliance signifies more than just geographical expansion; it represents a convergence of shared values, commitment to excellence, and a client-centric approach. It is a union that promises to redefine the PR landscape in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, offering clients unparalleled access to global expertise and resources.

A New Chapter in Global Communications

As Eurocom Worldwide and Lighthouse PR embark on this new chapter, they do so with a shared vision: to shape the future of global communications. This partnership is not merely an expansion of services; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

With Lighthouse PR's deep-rooted local knowledge and Eurocom Worldwide's global reach, clients in Romania and the Republic of Moldova can expect a unique blend of expertise. This fusion of local insights and international perspectives will undoubtedly set a new benchmark in the realm of PR services.

As the echoes of this announcement reverberate across the communications industry, one thing is clear: Eurocom Worldwide's expansion in Central and Eastern Europe marks a significant stride in its mission to provide world-class PR services. With Lighthouse PR as its beacon in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, the network is poised to illuminate the path for businesses navigating the complexities of global communications.

In a world where information is currency, and reputation is king, this strategic alliance promises to be a game-changer. As Eurocom Worldwide and Lighthouse PR join forces, they stand ready to help businesses tell their stories, manage their reputations, and shape their futures.

