Business

Eurobattery Minerals AB Announces Rights Issue of SEK 29.3 Million

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Eurobattery Minerals AB, a Swedish mining company listed on the Nordic Growth Market and German Börse Stuttgart, has announced an impending rights issue of units valued at approximately SEK 29.3 million. The decision, made by the Board of Directors on 22 November 2023, was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 December 2023. The rights issue will be open for subscription from 8 January to 22 January 2024.

EU Growth Prospectus

To facilitate this financial move, an EU growth prospectus has been prepared, approved, and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. This key document is available for download on the company’s website and the websites of Augment Partners AB, and Aqurat Fondkommission AB. These platforms serve as critical conduits for information regarding the issue.

Advisors for the Transaction

In conjunction with this undertaking, Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor while Advokatfirman Schjødt is playing the role of the legal advisor. Both companies bring their extensive experience and expertise to the table, bolstering the transaction’s execution.

Eurobattery Minerals’ Vision

Eurobattery Minerals focuses on nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe with the aim of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals. This grand vision underlines the company’s drive to power a cleaner world through the supply of critical raw materials.

It should be emphasized that the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase securities in the United States and is not meant for release, publication, or distribution in jurisdictions where such actions would be unlawful or would necessitate additional registration or measures.

Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

