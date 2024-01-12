Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity

On an ordinary day, a significant stride in Central Asian financial connectivity was taken as the Central Bank of Uzbekistan granted a license to Eurasian Bank JSC, a financial institution based in Kazakhstan. This permit allows Eurasian Bank to engage in banking activities in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan. A resolution passed by the Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan formalized this regulatory approval, providing the green light for Eurasian Bank’s entry into the Uzbek market.

From Preliminary Permission to Full Licence

While this may be a breakthrough, it is not an abrupt one; it comes after a preliminary permit was issued to Eurasian Bank in May 2023. This suggests a well-thought-out and calculated move by both the financial institution and the regulatory body. The subsidiary bank in Uzbekistan is expected to commence operations before the end of the year, setting the stage for increased financial cooperation and competition.

Expansion Beyond Borders

This latest venture by Eurasian Bank is a clear indication of the attractiveness of the banking market in Uzbekistan. It is not the first time the bank has received support for its expansion plans. In 2022, the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan also granted Eurasian Bank permission to operate within Uzbekistan, underlining the bank’s intent to broaden its regional footprint.

Uzbekistan’s Banking Landscape: A Haven for Growth

Presently, there are 36 banks operating in Uzbekistan, with three new licenses issued last year. The licensing of Eurasian Bank is a testament to the country’s openness to international banking entities and indicative of potential growth in the financial sector. This development is a stride towards an interconnected Central Asia, with Uzbekistan at the heart of this financial evolution.