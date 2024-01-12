en English
Business

Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Eurasian Bank JSC Gains Footing in Uzbekistan: A Landmark in Central Asian Financial Connectivity

On an ordinary day, a significant stride in Central Asian financial connectivity was taken as the Central Bank of Uzbekistan granted a license to Eurasian Bank JSC, a financial institution based in Kazakhstan. This permit allows Eurasian Bank to engage in banking activities in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan. A resolution passed by the Board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan formalized this regulatory approval, providing the green light for Eurasian Bank’s entry into the Uzbek market.

From Preliminary Permission to Full Licence

While this may be a breakthrough, it is not an abrupt one; it comes after a preliminary permit was issued to Eurasian Bank in May 2023. This suggests a well-thought-out and calculated move by both the financial institution and the regulatory body. The subsidiary bank in Uzbekistan is expected to commence operations before the end of the year, setting the stage for increased financial cooperation and competition.

Expansion Beyond Borders

This latest venture by Eurasian Bank is a clear indication of the attractiveness of the banking market in Uzbekistan. It is not the first time the bank has received support for its expansion plans. In 2022, the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan also granted Eurasian Bank permission to operate within Uzbekistan, underlining the bank’s intent to broaden its regional footprint.

Uzbekistan’s Banking Landscape: A Haven for Growth

Presently, there are 36 banks operating in Uzbekistan, with three new licenses issued last year. The licensing of Eurasian Bank is a testament to the country’s openness to international banking entities and indicative of potential growth in the financial sector. This development is a stride towards an interconnected Central Asia, with Uzbekistan at the heart of this financial evolution.

Business
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

