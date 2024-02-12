Euramax Solutions Ltd Files Notice of Intention to Appoint an Administrator

Euramax Solutions Ltd, a Barnsley-based manufacturer of uPVC windows and doors, has made a distressing announcement. The company, founded in 1950, has filed a Notice of Intention to appoint an administrator.

A History of Resilience

Originally named Ellbee, the company was acquired by OmniMax USA in 1993 and rebranded as Euramax. This rebranding marked a new chapter in the company's history, reflecting its commitment to innovation and growth.

In 2021, Euramax came under the control of a UK-based parent company, Modular Group Investments (MGI). Despite these changes, the company continued to operate from its 205,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hoyland, providing products to various markets.

A Workforce in Transition

Euramax employed an average of 213 staff in 2022, up from 172 staff in 2021. This increase in the workforce was a testament to the company's growth and its commitment to providing jobs in the local community.

However, the recent news of the company's financial struggles has left many employees uncertain about their future.

Financial Challenges

The company reported a turnover of £26.5m and pre-tax profits of £129,000 in the year to 30 June 2022. However, the loss of a significant customer, Ilke Homes, a modular housebuilder that entered liquidation in 2023, left Euramax owed £619,000.

This financial blow, combined with other market pressures, has led to the company's decision to file a Notice of Intention to appoint an administrator.

As Euramax navigates these challenging times, the community hopes for a positive outcome for the company and its employees.

In a world where businesses rise and fall, the story of Euramax serves as a reminder of the importance of resilience and adaptability. As we look to the future, we can only hope that this Barnsley-based manufacturer will find a way to weather the storm and continue its legacy of innovation and growth.