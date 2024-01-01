en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

EU Shipping Tax Forces Malta’s Express Trailers to Increase Prices

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
EU Shipping Tax Forces Malta’s Express Trailers to Increase Prices

Express Trailers, a leading logistics provider in Malta, has stated that it will have to raise its prices from January due to a new European Union (EU) environmental levy on maritime transport. This tax, part of the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), aims to combat climate change by obliging vessels of a specific cargo capacity to purchase emission allowances to counterbalance part of their carbon emissions when operating in European ports. By 2027, these vessels will be required to offset 100% of their emissions.

The Impact on Malta’s Economy

Etienne Attard, Express Trailers’ CEO, voiced his concern that the ETS unjustly penalizes Malta for being an island nation dependent on shipping. He mentioned that this would lead to escalated operational costs and potentially harm certain areas of the Maltese economy, particularly the pharmaceuticals sector. Attard also expressed fears that the ETS could result in shipping companies opting to reroute to non-EU ports to evade the levy, which would further damage Malta’s economy.

Seeking Solutions

While acknowledging the shipping industry’s need to take responsibility for its emissions and supporting the ETS’s principle, Attard advocates for measures such as exempting ferry services linking Malta to Europe from the tax. He also proposes that more ports should be included in the scheme to prevent the loss of business to non-EU ports.

Climate Change Concerns

The introduction of the ETS comes amidst growing apprehension over climate change, underscored by record-breaking temperatures and wildfires in Europe. This move signifies an important step in addressing global warming, but its economic implications, particularly for island nations like Malta, are yet to be fully understood.

Concurrently, Kenya Railways announced an increase in the Madaraka Express fare, and the Kenya Wildlife Service announced changes to the entry fees for national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries. The U.S. Postal Service also announced an increase in the price of First-Class Forever Stamps and other postal services, reflecting global trends in rising operational costs.

0
Business Europe
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

By Wojciech Zylm

NSE India Launches Block Mechanism Trading for Secondary Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

De-risking: The New Global Strategy in an Era of Disruption

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
@Business · 6 mins
Philip Jansen Approached for Chairman Role at WPP Amid BT Leadership C ...
heart comment 0
Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf Lose Federal Tax Credit Eligibility
The ‘Fab Four’: Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Fab Four': Promising Stocks to Watch in 2024
APL Apollo’s Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share

By Rafia Tasleem

APL Apollo's Mixed Q3FY24 Results: Flat Volumes, Improved VAP Share
Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Energy Regulation Board Holds Fuel Prices Steady Despite International Market Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
25 seconds
Alpine F1 Team's Persistent Pursuit of Performance: A Closer Look at the A523
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
51 seconds
BJP MLA's Son Dinesh Lodhi Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Shocking Incident Illuminated
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
2 mins
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
2 mins
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
3 mins
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
4 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
4 mins
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
5 mins
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
24 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
33 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
37 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
43 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app