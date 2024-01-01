EU Shipping Tax Forces Malta’s Express Trailers to Increase Prices

Express Trailers, a leading logistics provider in Malta, has stated that it will have to raise its prices from January due to a new European Union (EU) environmental levy on maritime transport. This tax, part of the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), aims to combat climate change by obliging vessels of a specific cargo capacity to purchase emission allowances to counterbalance part of their carbon emissions when operating in European ports. By 2027, these vessels will be required to offset 100% of their emissions.

The Impact on Malta’s Economy

Etienne Attard, Express Trailers’ CEO, voiced his concern that the ETS unjustly penalizes Malta for being an island nation dependent on shipping. He mentioned that this would lead to escalated operational costs and potentially harm certain areas of the Maltese economy, particularly the pharmaceuticals sector. Attard also expressed fears that the ETS could result in shipping companies opting to reroute to non-EU ports to evade the levy, which would further damage Malta’s economy.

Seeking Solutions

While acknowledging the shipping industry’s need to take responsibility for its emissions and supporting the ETS’s principle, Attard advocates for measures such as exempting ferry services linking Malta to Europe from the tax. He also proposes that more ports should be included in the scheme to prevent the loss of business to non-EU ports.

Climate Change Concerns

The introduction of the ETS comes amidst growing apprehension over climate change, underscored by record-breaking temperatures and wildfires in Europe. This move signifies an important step in addressing global warming, but its economic implications, particularly for island nations like Malta, are yet to be fully understood.

