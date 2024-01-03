en English
Business

EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection

The European Union is set to make history with a provisional agreement that will significantly revise the EU’s Product Liability Directive 85/374/EEC (PLD), a legislation that has remained largely stagnant since its inception in 1985. The PLD has been a cornerstone of consumer protection, enforcing a strict liability regime that allows claimants to seek compensation for defective products without the need to establish fault.

Revitalizing Product Liability Rules

The proposed revisions aim to broaden the scope and range of product liability claims and damages, thereby bolstering consumer protection. They also aim to simplify the process for consumers to prove their claims; an unprecedented move that could give consumers greater leverage against manufacturers and suppliers. The revisions also address concerns over product safety and cybersecurity, including the duration of software updates to prevent liability. In essence, the proposed changes reflect a nuanced understanding of the evolving consumer-market dynamics in a technologically advanced world.

Risks and Compliance in the New Framework

The agreement suggests that compliance with EU product safety rules and product recalls will become more important in mitigating product liability risks. This implies that businesses must ensure their products not only meet but exceed safety standards to avoid potential claims. The final text of the revisions is expected to be published soon, with a detailed analysis to follow. However, the provisional agreement must be formally approved by the European Parliament and European Council before being signed and published.

Timeline and Broader Implications

The new rules are expected to come into force in the first half of 2024 with a 24-month transition period, meaning they will start applying from 2026. This timeline gives businesses ample time to adapt to the new reality. These reforms are part of broader EU policy initiatives involving class actions, AI, circular economy, and cybersecurity, indicating a significant shift in liability risks for product manufacturers and suppliers. Businesses must stay vigilant and proactive in understanding and adhering to these new rules to mitigate potential risks and liabilities.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

