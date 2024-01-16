EU Member States Agree to Red Sea Mission in Response to Houthi Threat

In a unanimous agreement, member states of the European Union (EU) have given initial backing to a naval mission in the Red Sea. The mission is aimed at safeguarding ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia. The operation, which is to be functional by February 19, will involve three vessels under EU command. The core objective is to deter attacks by the Houthi rebels and safeguard the critical trade route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Consolidating Efforts Against Houthi Threats

The EU mission will work in synergy with the U.S.-led mission, sharing intelligence and coordinating efforts to ensure maximum impact. The mission will also address crucial aspects such as rules of engagement and how it dovetails with other EU missions in the region. Multiple European countries are expected to contribute warships to the mission, marking a concerted effort to curb the rising Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping.

Financial Arrangements and Operational Details

The mission will be financed by the EU, and member countries will have the discretion to rotate ships or contribute as they deem fit. The operational details, including rules of engagement and coordination with other EU missions, are yet to be defined. The proposal outlines the creation of a new EU operation covering a broader area, from the Red Sea to the Gulf. The mission's primary goal is to restore security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, as Houthi attacks continue to disrupt this vital international trade route.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement has vowed to continue its attacks in the bustling shipping lanes, thereby posing a significant threat to global trade and economies. The new EU mission, expected to be based on Agenor—a French-led joint surveillance operation covering the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and part of the Arabian Sea—aims to mitigate this threat.