EU Industry Chief Threatens Action if Apple's App Store Changes Fall Short of DMA Regulations

Apple's impending modifications to its App Store policies, designed to align with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) of the European Union (EU), have drawn the attention of the EU's industry chief, Thierry Breton.

Breton has signaled that the EU will not shy away from imposing strong action if Apple's changes fall short of DMA's requirements, designed to foster competition and ensure fairness in the digital market.

Apple's Attempt to Comply with DMA

Starting in March, Apple will allow developers to distribute apps through alternative stores and opt-out from using Apple's in-app payment system, known for its high commissions up to 30%. This move is a part of Apple's strategy to comply with the DMA.

However, despite these changes, Apple's new fee structure is raising eyebrows. The tech giant intends to charge developers a 'core technology fee' of 50 euro cents per user account per year, even if they bypass the App Store or Apple's payment system.

Implications for Developers and Big Tech

Apple claims that under the new terms, 99% of developers would see their fees to Apple remain the same or decrease. However, larger companies like Meta and Spotify might bear higher costs due to a large number of free users.

These new rules have sparked criticism, with detractors arguing that the concessions in Apple's new rules offer limited benefits and may be impractical for developers seeking to leverage alternative platforms.

EU's Response and the Road Ahead

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has taken note of Apple's announcement and is urging digital market gatekeepers to seek feedback from third parties before the DMA compliance deadline on March 7.

As of now, Apple has not responded to the developments, and the European Commission has refrained from commenting on Apple's announcements. It remains to be seen how Apple's compliance with the DMA will unfold and what implications it might have for the broader digital market.