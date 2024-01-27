EU Industry Chief Signals Potential Action Against Apple Over App Store Changes

In a recent development, the European Union's industry chief, Thierry Breton, has signaled that Apple could face stringent action if it fails to adhere to the bloc's upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) with its modifications to the App Store. The tech giant's proposed changes, set to become effective from early March, include permitting software developers to distribute their apps on Apple devices via alternative stores and relinquish the use of Apple's in-app payment system. However, this payment system, infamous for its lofty commission fees of up to 30%, has come under intense scrutiny.

Apple's Proposed Changes: A Closer Look

Apple's planned measures encompass the allowance for developers to present alternative app stores on iPhones and the liberty to employ different payment systems. However, the company will still necessitate developers to submit apps for review concerning cybersecurity and fraud risks. Furthermore, Apple will levy a 'core technology fee' of 50 euro cents per user account annually. The tech behemoth asserts that under the new EU terms, 99% of developers would witness a decrease or no alteration in the fees they remit to Apple.

Potential Impact on Larger Entities

Despite Apple's claims, larger corporations like Meta and Spotify, boasting millions of free users, could face a more profound impact due to the fees. Critics argue that the concessions extended by Apple's fresh rules might not usher in substantial benefits for developers.

EU's Stance on Apple's Plans

The European Commission, while acknowledging Apple's announcements, encourages 'designated gatekeepers' to experiment with their proposals with third parties. Nevertheless, it has refrained from commenting on the specifics of Apple's plans. The bloc's industry chief, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, has indicated potential stern action against Apple if the App Store changes do not satisfy the incoming regulations.