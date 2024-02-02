EU Farming Community Advocates for 'Agri-Protection Act' Amid Protests

Amid a series of protests by the European farming community, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, met with representatives from Copa Cogeca, a leading EU farming organization. The discussions revolved around the creation of an "agri-protection act" to secure the future of EU farmers and touched upon the reduction of regulatory burdens and the strategic dialogue surrounding the Green Deal.

Increasing Protests in European Farming Community

The European farming community, particularly those hailing from Belgium and France, have been voicing their concerns over price pressures, taxes, and green regulations, leading to protests. Farmers are demonstrating against the lack of agricultural issues on the official agenda of the EU special summit and are worried about the impact of free trade agreements on the European agricultural sector.

The Role of the European Commission

Responding to the escalating protests and discussions, President von der Leyen acknowledged the farmers' regulatory concerns. She announced the development of a proposal to reduce administrative burdens on farmers. This proposal is expected to be ready for the next Council of the EU Agriculture Ministers meeting on February 26. French President Emmanuel Macron also showed support for the farming community, calling for flexibility on farming rules.

Struggle for Fair Prices and Certainty

Lode Ceyssens, a Belgian farmer representative, highlighted the need for the European Commission to provide certainty and fair prices for sustainably produced European agricultural products. The protests have spread across the continent, reflecting the EU farming community's push for agricultural protections. These protests have led to the government promising cash, eased regulations, and protection against unfair competition. The French government has also paused the Ecophyto program aimed at reducing pesticide use in farming.

In conclusion, these developments signify a critical juncture for the European farming community. The proposed 'agri-protection act' and the reduction of administrative burdens represent an essential step towards securing the future of EU farmers. However, the effectiveness of these measures will only be seen once they are implemented and the response from the farming community is observed.