Business

EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
EU Combats E-commerce VAT Fraud with New Regulations

As of January 1, 2024, the European Union has implemented new transparency rules aimed at combating Value-Added Tax (VAT) fraud prevalent in the realm of e-commerce. The newly introduced regulations, which are designed to aid member states in cracking down on fraudulent online transactions, seek to bring about a seismic shift in the battle against VAT evasion.

A New Role for Payment Service Providers

Under the new rules, Payment Service Providers (PSPs)—entities that handle over 90% of online purchases within the EU—are given an augmented role in the monitoring process. PSPs are now required to report any entity that receives more than 25 cross-border payments per quarter to the tax administrations of EU member states. This stringent measure focuses primarily on online sellers without a physical presence in the EU, a segment notorious for evading VAT by either failing to register or underdeclaring sales values.

Central Electronic System of Payment Information: A New Weapon in the Fight

Information gathered by the PSPs will be stored in the Central Electronic System of Payment Information (CESOP), a database developed by the European Commission. By centralizing, aggregating, and cross-checking payment data, CESOP aims to identify inconsistencies or potential fraud, thereby bolstering the EU’s anti-VAT fraud network, Eurofisc. This development promises to significantly enhance Eurofisc’s ability to analyze data and target VAT evaders, including businesses based outside the EU.

Empowering Eurofisc: From Analysis to Action

Eurofisc liaison officials, now armed with access to CESOP data, are better positioned to take national-level actions such as information requests, audits, or even the deregistration of VAT numbers. This empowerment of Eurofisc is expected to considerably enhance the fight against VAT fraud, an issue leading to substantial annual revenue losses for EU governments.

In a statement, European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, emphasized the importance of these new rules in the relentless pursuit of identifying and combating fraudulent activities in the e-commerce sector, thereby marking a significant step forward in the EU’s stand against VAT evasion.

Business Europe Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

