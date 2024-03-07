Etowah County Sells Former Baker Tire Building to GEI Automotive, Bolstering Local Business

Twenty months after acquiring the former Baker Tire property, Etowah County has finalized a deal to sell the 712 Forrest Ave. site to its current tenant, GEI Automotive and Tire, a division of Griffith Holdings. This strategic sale not only recoups the county's initial investment but also promotes local business growth, marking a significant development in the county's economic landscape.

Strategic Acquisition and Sale

Initially purchased in July 2022 for $875,000, the county intended to utilize the property, comprising a shop and two additional buildings, for storage needs of the sheriff's office and the commission. This necessity arose following the sale of a previously utilized warehouse. However, with the acquisition of the old Pollock Motors property in December 2023, the county's needs shifted, rendering the Baker Tire property surplus to requirements. The sale to GEI Automotive and Tire for the listed price of $995,000 represents a fruitful investment turnaround and supports the county's commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.

GEI Automotive and Tire's Expansion

GEI Automotive and Tire's decision to purchase the Forrest Ave. property comes on the heels of their recent establishment at the site. The company, which operates full-service auto repair shops across Alabama, has been proactive in revitalizing the building, enhancing its aesthetic and functional appeal. With a diverse range of services offered, including mobile maintenance for oil and tire changes, GEI's expansion into Gadsden is a testament to the company's growth and dedication to serving the community's automotive needs.

Implications for Etowah County's Economic Development

The sale of the former Baker Tire building is more than a simple real estate transaction; it signifies Etowah County's strategic approach to economic development and asset management. Coupled with the recent acceptance of a $4.6 million grant through Alabama's new Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act, the county is poised to enhance its infrastructure, further attracting business investment and job creation. This series of developments underscores the county's proactive stance in leveraging its resources for the greater economic good.

This move not only recoups the county's initial outlay but also solidifies another robust business presence in Etowah County. As GEI Automotive and Tire continues to renovate and breathe new life into the property, it stands as a beacon of local economic resilience and growth potential. The transaction not only benefits the involved parties but also the community at large, promising increased business activity and employment opportunities in the foreseeable future.