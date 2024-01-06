Ethiopia’s Bold Leap Towards Self-Sufficiency in Manufacturing: Aims to Replace Imports

The Ministry of Industry in Ethiopia has boldly set forth an initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of food, beverages, textiles, and clothing within the next three years. Unveiling an ambitious plan to boost the country’s manufacturing capabilities, the Ministry aims to significantly reduce Ethiopia’s dependence on imports.

Domestic Production and Import Reliance

Currently, Ethiopia’s domestic production caters to only 38% of the country’s needs in the specified sectors, with imports covering the remaining 62%. With over 5,000 industrial units in operation, more than half specialize in these targeted sectors. These facts highlight the vast potential of Ethiopia’s manufacturing landscape and underscore the urgency to optimize local production.

Strategic Steps Towards Self-Sufficiency

To turn this vision into reality, the Ministry has identified 96 products that can serve as viable substitutes for imports. The strategy aims to bolster the share of domestic production to 60% over the next decade. Notably, Ethiopia has already achieved self-sufficiency in coal and beer barley production, a milestone acknowledged by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Challenges and Remedial Measures

However, the road to self-sufficiency is not without its challenges. Key deterrents include low industrial capacity utilization, security issues, limited access to finance, and shortages of foreign currency. To counter these hurdles, a new manufacturing policy has been introduced. This policy is designed to revive the manufacturing sector’s contribution to Ethiopia’s GDP, which has seen a decline from 5.9% to 4.4% between 2019 and 2022.

The manufacturing sector currently accounts for only 5% of total employment in Ethiopia, signifying the scope for job creation and economic upliftment that this initiative can potentially catalyze. Within the first five months of the current fiscal year, local manufacturing has already substituted imports worth $852.2 million, with a target to replace $2.3 billion worth of imports by the end of the fiscal year.