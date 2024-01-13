Ethiopian Standards Institute Embraces New Standards Across Key Sectors

On January 13, 2024, the Ethiopian Standards Institute announced the endorsement of 385 new and revised standards across six key sectors, with 12 being mandatory and the rest voluntary. The sectors impacted by these new standards include electromechanical, textile and leather, environmental health and safety, construction and civil engineering, chemical products, and agriculture and food.

From General to Specific

Out of 385 standards, 233 are entirely new, while 152 have undergone revisions. These standards are set to regulate a diverse range of products such as electrical equipment, power transmitters, medicines, and medical equipment. The Institute is tirelessly working on promoting and raising awareness for the implementation of both mandatory and voluntary standards. To enforce these standards, the Institute has sought collaboration with various government bodies.

A Clear Call to Action

The Director General of the Institute, Meseret Bekele, has emphatically called for the strict enforcement of these standards. She emphasized the role of relevant government bodies in ensuring compliance. Despite these efforts, challenges persist in enforcing mandatory fortification standards for imported wheat flour and edible oil. These fortification standards were introduced over a year ago with a one-year grace period for importers to comply.

Addressing Non-Compliance

However, recent inspections have revealed that many imported products still do not meet the requirements. The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration attributes this non-compliance to poor communication and has extended the grace period until March 8, 2024, to clear the backlog of non-compliant products. Over the past 50 years, the Ethiopian Standards Institute, with the assistance of technical committees from various public and private institutions, has issued 11,890 general standards, with 350 being mandatory. It remains to be seen how the introduction of these new standards will shape the various sectors in Ethiopia.