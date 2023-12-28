Ethiopian Government Expands PPP Initiative to Housing Sector, Eyes 80,000 Units

The Ethiopian government and the Ministry of Finance have moved to address the country’s critical housing shortage by launching a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. The scheme, which aims to develop nearly 80,000 affordable housing units, will significantly reduce the housing demand and supply gap that has long plagued Ethiopia.

Expanding PPP to the Housing Sector

The PPP Office, under the Ministry of Finance, has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) to attract potential private investors for this ambitious project. It represents a new venture into the housing sector for the government, following successful investment drives in renewable energy and healthcare. The move is part of a broader initiative to expand infrastructure development and public services through PPP collaborations.

Approved to unfold in phases, the first phase of the project will focus on constructing over 3,600 mixed-use housing units for employees of the Federal Housing Corporation (FHC) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC). Interested developers need to demonstrate their technical competence, financial capability, and legal eligibility to participate. They have until February 22, 2024, to register and obtain the RFQ document, for which a fee is charged.

Future Opportunities

Following the prequalification phase, successful developers will be invited to propose detailed plans for specific projects. Not only does this open the door to direct involvement in this large-scale housing project, but it also positions them for eligibility in future government housing projects. The government’s move into housing PPPs marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s pursuit of more inclusive growth and development.