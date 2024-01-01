en English
Ethiopia Embarks on Major Transformation of Manufacturing Sector

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
In a significant step towards economic growth, Ethiopia has initiated a transformative policy for its manufacturing sector. The new policy, which has been in development since 2020, aims to strike a balance between export promotion and import substitution, marking a major shift in the nation’s industrial strategy.

Policy Aims and Challenges

Industry Minister Melaku Alebel emphasized the importance of the policy in bolstering small to large enterprises, integral to Ethiopia’s economic growth. However, the manufacturing sector has been grappling with challenges such as macroeconomic instability, security issues, and foreign currency shortages. These issues have burdened companies like Kality Metal Products Factory, impacting their production and delivery capabilities due to difficulties in importing raw materials.

The industry also contends with the issue of contraband goods, resulting in many firms operating below capacity. Despite these challenges, the government remains optimistic. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reported a 7% growth in the sector and improved production capacity utilization, indicating potential for progress.

(Read Also: Somaliland President’s Ethiopian Visit Follows Historic Agreement to Resume Dialogue)

Self-Sufficiency and Foreign Influence

Ethiopia has recently achieved self-sufficiency in coal and beer barley production, a development that could help reduce foreign currency expenses. This accomplishment is a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s journey towards economic independence.

Ethiopia’s collaboration with China through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has also played a significant role in the nation’s economic development. The China-Ethiopia BRI cooperation has led to remarkable advancements in infrastructure and the manufacturing sector, thereby creating job opportunities for Ethiopian youth.

(Read Also: Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia’s Tigray Region: Urgent Action Needed)

Future Prospects

The new policy includes a comprehensive legal framework that will guide its implementation. The government is hopeful that by addressing financial challenges and improving coordination among various entities, the manufacturing sector can be revitalized and contribute more significantly to the national economy.

As Ethiopia embarks on this journey of transformation, the nation is poised to witness a significant evolution in its manufacturing industry and overall economic landscape.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

