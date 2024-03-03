Eternal Plans Marks 43 Years of Unwavering Service to Filipinos, Promises Continued Support

Eternal Plans, a leading pre-need company in the Philippines, celebrated its 43rd anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to being 'Karamay mo sa Buhay' for Filipinos through thick and thin. Vice Chairman D. Antoinette Cabangon-Jacinto highlighted the company's resilience and dedication to fulfilling its promises despite the industry's challenges. Since 1981, Eternal Plans has been a pillar of financial security for Filipino families, navigating the evolving needs and economic fluctuations with grace and steadfastness.

A Legacy of Trust and Reliability

Founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, Eternal Plans has always strived to offer affordable pre-need products that cater to the diverse requirements of Filipino families. Over four decades, the company has not only survived but thrived, continuously adapting to serve its plan holders better. This adaptability and focus on delivering benefits have cemented its place in the pre-need industry, a testament to the vision and values instilled by its founder.

Celebrating Milestones and Achievements

In commemoration of its 43rd year, Eternal Plans will hold a modest anniversary ceremony alongside its Annual Awards on March 7. This event serves as a platform to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees and sales force, whose contributions have been instrumental in the company's long-standing success. Such celebrations underscore the company's appreciation for its team and the collaborative effort in achieving its mission.

Looking Forward with Hope and Commitment

As Eternal Plans embarks on another year, it does so with a reinvigorated pledge to its 'Karamay mo sa Buhay' promise. This commitment ensures that Filipino families will always have a reliable partner in planning for their future, reflecting the company's ethos of service and support. The legacy of Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua lives on through Eternal Plans, as it continues to be a part of the ALC Group of Companies, touching lives and securing futures.