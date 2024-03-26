ESVARBON Welcomes Dosu Fatokun as New Chairman, Eyes Global Partnerships for Enhanced Standards

Dosu Fatokun has been appointed as the new chairman of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), taking over from Henshaw Essien and becoming the 16th chairman of the board. In a recent ceremony in Abuja, Fatokun outlined his vision for the board, including the initiation of strategic partnerships with similar organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom to foster improved standards and professionalism within Nigeria's estate surveying and valuation sector. He further committed to building on the achievements of his predecessor and ensuring the board effectively carries out its statutory functions, with a particular focus on overcoming any challenges that might hinder its supervisory role.

Strategic Vision for Global Collaboration

In his inaugural address, Fatokun emphasized the importance of international collaboration for the advancement of estate surveying and valuation standards in Nigeria. He highlighted his administration's commitment to establishing a smooth, cordial relationship and synergy with foreign institutions and organizations. By leveraging the principle of reciprocity, Fatokun believes that effective cross-fertilization of ideas can be achieved, which will not only enhance professional standards but also facilitate the global recognition of Nigerian estate surveyors and valuers.

Building on Legacy

Underlining his dedication to continuity and progress, Fatokun praised the accomplishments of his predecessor, Henshaw Essien, and assured that his administration would consolidate these achievements. His vision extends to addressing and removing barriers that could impede the board's supervisory role, thereby ensuring that ESVARBON fulfills its statutory mandates. This includes overseeing several academic institutes related to property management, further underlining the board's commitment to education and professional development within the field.

Community and Leadership

The outgoing chairman, Henshaw Essien, expressed his confidence in Fatokun's leadership, anticipating that his guidance would elevate the profession to greater heights. Additionally, the vice chairman of the board, Stephen Jagun, acknowledged Essien's exceptional leadership style and his ability to foster a sense of unity and purpose among board members. This sentiment underscores the board's communal approach to leadership and governance, setting a precedent for Fatokun's tenure.

As the new chairman of ESVARBON, Dosu Fatokun stands at the helm of an organization poised for transformative growth. His strategic vision for international collaboration and his commitment to building on the achievements of his predecessors suggest a promising future for the estate surveying and valuation profession in Nigeria. With a focus on addressing challenges and fostering global partnerships, Fatokun's leadership is set to usher in a new era of professionalism and standardization that will benefit not only the members of ESVARBON but also the broader Nigerian society.