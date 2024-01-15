Estonia’s Move to End ‘Debt Pushdowns’: A Boost to State Revenue or a Detriment to Investments?

In a significant move aimed at boosting state revenue, Estonia’s Tax and Customs Board, in alliance with the Ministry of Finance, is setting its sights on a prevalent practice in mergers and acquisitions known as ‘debt pushdowns.’ This strategy, commonly employed by investors, involves the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to acquire companies. Post-acquisition, these companies are then merged, enabling investors to repay their loans sans incurring tax obligations.

Tax Guide Revision: The New Proposal

The proposed amendments to the tax guide fundamentally alter the mechanics of this process. While the revised rules continue to allow the use of SPVs for acquisitions, they mandate a waiting period before merging with the acquired company until the loans are repaid. The acquired entity, in the interim, is required to pay dividends, bear the burden of income tax, and subsequently, the SPV can utilise the capital to settle its loans. The Estonian Tax and Customs Board and the Ministry of Finance anticipate that this change will add a substantial €10 million per year to the state coffers.

Implications for the Investment Environment

However, this planned overhaul has not been met with unanimous approval. Numerous business organizations, including the Estonian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, Finance Estonia, and the Estonian Banking Association, have voiced their concerns. They argue that the proposed changes could deter investors, thereby adversely affecting Estonia’s investment milieu. The critics project a potential annual loss of €100-150 million in investments coupled with an uptick in legal disputes.

Future Course of Action

Despite the barrage of criticism, the Tax and Customs Board has clarified that the new guidance would not apply retrospectively to past transactions. The sole objective, they assert, is to discourage such transactions in the future. The amendment, which has been in the pipeline since the previous summer, is scheduled for discussion with business organizations, incorporating prior input from the Bar Association and tax advisors.