Estate of Late BTL Chairman Nestor Vasquez Settles Debt with Belize Telemedia Limited

In a recent development, the estate of the late Nestor Vasquez, former chairman of Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL), has reached a full and final settlement with the telecom firm. Vasquez, who passed away in April 2021, had been accused of misappropriating nearly nine hundred thousand dollars for personal expenses using the company's corporate credit card.

Initiation of Repayment

Prior to his death, Vasquez had initiated the repayment of the majority of the debt, which primarily consisted of credit card charges, fuel charges, and insurance premiums. He had also allegedly set up a contract with Tropical Vision Limited (Channel 7), a television station he owned, with the intention of repaying the funds through advertisements. This contract, which was worth $336,375 over a period of 26 months, was later voided.

Mediation and Settlement

Following Vasquez's death, his estate, under the co-management of his son Jules Vasquez, entered into mediation with BTL. With the assistance of their attorneys, Estevan Perera and Senior Counsel Godfrey Smith, the estate managed to reach a settlement, the terms of which were dictated by a Supreme Court Order. The final payment towards the settlement was made on January 29, thereby fully clearing the remaining balance.

Aftermath and Appreciation

It is worth noting that Tropical Vision Limited had previously settled its separate debt with BTL. The completion of the settlement by Vasquez's estate brings an end to a contentious chapter in the history of BTL. The estate expressed its gratitude to its attorneys for their invaluable assistance in the matter, thereby acknowledging the legal complexities involved in the settlement process.