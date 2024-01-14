Established Construction Firm Grapples with Over 11 Million Debt: A Story of Missteps and Hope

In an unfortunate turn of events, a seasoned construction firm established in 1998, known for its prolific work with prominent retail companies on new builds and refurbishments, has found itself grappling with a mounting debt of over 11 million to various creditors. These financial tribulations started unraveling after the company registered losses of 2 million on three vital projects in 2022. The losses were attributed to a series of missteps including inaccurate tendering underestimations, poor procurement practices, substandard project delivery, and ineffective client management.

Struggling Against a Tidal Wave of Debt

The financial losses from these projects dealt a severe blow to the firm’s cash flow. By April 2023, the company was left with no choice but to seek emergency funding from shareholders and negotiate a payment plan with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC). In a desperate bid to stabilize its finances, the company was compelled to reduce its workforce.

Despite the initial optimism that these measures would yield a positive year-end result, the firm’s situation took a turn for the worse in October. Expected project sales worth 4 million were unexpectedly canceled or postponed, pushing the firm to the brink of collapse, leading to the appointment of administrators and a halt in trading.

Insufficient Funds for Repayment

According to the report from the appointed administrators, Begbies Traynor, the firm is unlikely to have enough funds to repay over 4 million in supplier debt or the 1.2 million owed to employees for wages, redundancy, and notice pay. In addition to this, the company is also indebted to HMRC for 207,000 in corporation tax and 3.39 million in other liabilities such as VAT and National Insurance Contributions, with only a partial repayment expected.

Hope in Asset Sales

In 2018, the firm underwent a management buyout and restructured, resulting in the formation of subsidiaries HBMS Cladding and Onyx Project Services, which are still operational. By selling the shares of Onyx for 500,000 in December 2023, the firm managed to reduce a 3 million loan note to 2.5 million. Currently, the administrators are in talks regarding the potential sale of HBMS shares. However, they have advised that any further repayments to creditors will be contingent on the success of these sales, and they anticipate a shortfall nonetheless.