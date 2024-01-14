en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Established Construction Firm Grapples with Over 11 Million Debt: A Story of Missteps and Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Established Construction Firm Grapples with Over 11 Million Debt: A Story of Missteps and Hope

In an unfortunate turn of events, a seasoned construction firm established in 1998, known for its prolific work with prominent retail companies on new builds and refurbishments, has found itself grappling with a mounting debt of over 11 million to various creditors. These financial tribulations started unraveling after the company registered losses of 2 million on three vital projects in 2022. The losses were attributed to a series of missteps including inaccurate tendering underestimations, poor procurement practices, substandard project delivery, and ineffective client management.

Struggling Against a Tidal Wave of Debt

The financial losses from these projects dealt a severe blow to the firm’s cash flow. By April 2023, the company was left with no choice but to seek emergency funding from shareholders and negotiate a payment plan with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC). In a desperate bid to stabilize its finances, the company was compelled to reduce its workforce.

Despite the initial optimism that these measures would yield a positive year-end result, the firm’s situation took a turn for the worse in October. Expected project sales worth 4 million were unexpectedly canceled or postponed, pushing the firm to the brink of collapse, leading to the appointment of administrators and a halt in trading.

Insufficient Funds for Repayment

According to the report from the appointed administrators, Begbies Traynor, the firm is unlikely to have enough funds to repay over 4 million in supplier debt or the 1.2 million owed to employees for wages, redundancy, and notice pay. In addition to this, the company is also indebted to HMRC for 207,000 in corporation tax and 3.39 million in other liabilities such as VAT and National Insurance Contributions, with only a partial repayment expected.

Hope in Asset Sales

In 2018, the firm underwent a management buyout and restructured, resulting in the formation of subsidiaries HBMS Cladding and Onyx Project Services, which are still operational. By selling the shares of Onyx for 500,000 in December 2023, the firm managed to reduce a 3 million loan note to 2.5 million. Currently, the administrators are in talks regarding the potential sale of HBMS shares. However, they have advised that any further repayments to creditors will be contingent on the success of these sales, and they anticipate a shortfall nonetheless.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Rent the Runway vs Stitch Fix: Divergent Strategies Amid Challenges
In the face of significant challenges, two leading clothing subscription services, Rent the Runway and Stitch Fix, are adopting divergent strategies in an attempt to stem the tide of steep subscriber losses and diminished stock-market valuations. The strategic shift signifies a pivotal moment for these companies as they grapple with recent setbacks and strive to
Rent the Runway vs Stitch Fix: Divergent Strategies Amid Challenges
WEF Energy Head Roberto Bocca Affirms India's Progress in Energy Transition and EV Market Stability
6 mins ago
WEF Energy Head Roberto Bocca Affirms India's Progress in Energy Transition and EV Market Stability
Drop in Bitcoin Value Post-ETF Launch Poses Profitability Concerns for Crypto Miners
16 mins ago
Drop in Bitcoin Value Post-ETF Launch Poses Profitability Concerns for Crypto Miners
UMG's Job Cuts and Move to Artist-Centric Model: A New Chapter in the Music Industry
2 mins ago
UMG's Job Cuts and Move to Artist-Centric Model: A New Chapter in the Music Industry
Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience
5 mins ago
Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience
Asda Tests Four-Day Working Week Amid Fuel Price Scrutiny
5 mins ago
Asda Tests Four-Day Working Week Amid Fuel Price Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
1 min
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
3 mins
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes Nears Second Premier League Ban
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
3 mins
Thailand Proposes Special Visa to Promote Muay Thai and Other Cultural Activities
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
4 mins
Unai Emery Signals No New Signings for Aston Villa This Window
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
4 mins
IOC Ushers in the Digital Age with Social Media Guidelines for Athletes at 2024 Olympics
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
5 mins
Controversy at Australian Open as Pavel Kotov's Aggressive Act Startles Ball Girl
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
5 mins
Ireland Grapples with Rising Asylum Seekers: Calls for Urgent Housing Solutions Amid Protests
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
5 mins
Former MP Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
5 mins
Premier League Showdown: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
59 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app