Business

Essity and AMV BBDO: A Decade of Changing the Narrative in Advertising

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Essity and AMV BBDO: A Decade of Changing the Narrative in Advertising

Essity, the consumer care brand behind household names like Libresse and Tena, has forged a powerful and enduring partnership with creative agency AMV BBDO. This alliance, now spanning a decade, stands as a rare beacon in an industry where client-agency relationships are increasingly transient.

Harmony in Purpose and Performance

The collaboration between Essity and AMV BBDO is rooted in a shared vision of purpose-led advertising, propelled by the drive to challenge societal taboos. The fruits of their collective efforts have not only boosted Essity’s sales by 8.5% to $3.9 billion but have also raised the bar of advertising excellence, earning them consistent accolades at award shows.

Challenging Norms with ‘Blood Normal’

The duo’s ground-breaking ‘Blood Normal’ campaign shattered the convention of using blue liquid in sanitary product ads, replacing it with realistic depictions of period blood. This bold move, coupled with campaigns like ‘Womb Stories,’ which highlighted the unseen physical experiences of individuals with uteruses, underscores the pair’s commitment to authenticity and representation.

Data-driven Creativity

Essity and AMV BBDO’s approach to advertising is anchored in data and cultural insights, with Essity’s digital marketing and insights teams working in concert to track success. Their focus on sales growth, market penetration, and brand purpose has resulted in campaigns that resonate with audiences, often generating significant PR and social media coverage.

Keeping the Partnership Fresh

The vitality of the Essity-AMV BBDO partnership owes much to the continuous rotation of creative teams and an unceasing quest for fresh narratives. By ensuring the relationship stays dynamic and the advertising stays relevant, they have established a blueprint for commercial success based on brand trust and audience connection.

Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

