Bangladesh

ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) recently held an inauguration ceremony at the Gulshan Club Dhaka to introduce its newly elected board of directors. On January 2, the outgoing President Zahir Uddin Babar and outgoing Secretary General M Mahmudur Rashid, along with their board of directors, officially passed on their duties to the incoming office bearers.

Change of Guard at ESSAB

Md Niaz Ali Chisty and Zakir Uddin Ahmed have been elected as the new President and Secretary General of ESSAB, respectively. Both leaders expressed their gratitude to the association members for entrusting them with the leadership roles. They pledged to uphold the goals of ESSAB and work diligently towards enhancing the safety and security of electronic products in Bangladesh.

Guest of Honour: Faruque Hassan

The ceremony was also graced by the presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, who attended as a guest of honour. His presence highlighted the importance of ESSAB’s role in Bangladesh’s economic landscape.

A New Era for ESSAB

With the new leadership now in place, ESSAB is set to embark on a new journey. The association, which plays a significant role in Bangladesh’s electronics safety and security, is expected to continue its crucial work under the guidance of its new office bearers. The new leadership, with their commitment and clear vision, is anticipated to help ESSAB achieve new heights.

Bangladesh Business
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

