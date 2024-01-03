en English
Business

Esperion Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe Amend $125 Million Collaboration and Anticipate Regulatory Approvals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Esperion Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Europe Amend $125 Million Collaboration and Anticipate Regulatory Approvals

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (DSE) have pronounced a $125 million amendment to their partnership. This adjustment, which includes an upfront payment of $100 million from DSE to Esperion, is projected to bring about the resolution of a commercial dispute that had previously led to legal action in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. As part of the agreement, this case will be dismissed.

Transfer of Manufacturing and Supply Rights to DSE

The amendment also includes the transfer of specific manufacturing and supply rights to DSE. This move is expected to strengthen the partnership between the two companies, which was initially established in 2019. The main objective of their collaboration is to develop and market a triple formulation product for cholesterol management, with a prominent focus on cardiovascular disease.

Expansion of Collaboration

Another significant aspect of the amendment is the expansion of the collaboration in Europe and other territories. This geographical expansion potentially allows the partnership to capture a larger share of the European market pending regulatory approval. The partnership’s products, including NILEMDO(bempedoic acid) Tablet and NUSTENDI (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet, have already achieved approvals in the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Spain, suggesting a promising future in these regions.

Anticipated Regulatory Approvals

DSE is anticipated to make an additional $25 million payment to Esperion following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) decision on their pending application for a Type II(a) variation approval. Both companies continue to prioritize reducing cardiovascular risk and are working together to establish bempedoic acid as a globally successful franchise.

Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

