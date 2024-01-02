ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation

On December 19, 2023, the world bore witness to a significant development in the European financial regulation landscape. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) unveiled its final report on the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) under the revised European Long-Term Investment Funds Regulation (ELTIF Regulation). This announcement followed a public consultation that garnered feedback from 23 stakeholders, including the esteemed Irish Funds.

Addressing ELTIF Characteristics

The amended RTS focus on the defining features of ELTIFs, such as minimum holding periods, redemption frequencies, and liquidity management tools. In an effort to strike a balance between prescriptive rules and the room for managerial discretion, ESMA has given ELTIF managers the leeway to set minimum holding periods and deviate from the maximum quarterly redemption frequency. However, this flexibility comes with a caveat – managers must justify their decisions to the ELTIF’s competent authority.

Introducing New Mechanisms

ESMA has also proposed the introduction of two mechanisms. The first is an anti-dilution mechanism, which is to be implemented by all ELTIF managers. The second is a principle-based liquidity matching mechanism, designed to align the liquidity profile of ELTIFs with the redemption policy. These mechanisms are expected to enhance the overall resilience of the European financial system.

Approval and Implementation

The draft RTS, now open to the world, has been submitted to the European Commission for endorsement and final approval. The decision is anticipated within three months, with a potential extension of one month. The Commission Delegated Regulation containing the RTS is set to be effective immediately after its publication. Additionally, Consultation Paper 155 from the Central Bank has clarified that the Irish ELTIF will be a standalone regulated AIF product, not requiring separate authorization as a QIAIF or RIAIF.

The profound evolution of the ELTIF is seen as a momentous opportunity for the Irish asset management and investment funds industry. As the world watches, it waits with bated breath to see how these regulatory changes will reshape the European financial landscape.