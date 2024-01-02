en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
ESMA Unveils Final Report on Draft Regulatory Standards under the Amended ELTIF Regulation

On December 19, 2023, the world bore witness to a significant development in the European financial regulation landscape. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) unveiled its final report on the draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) under the revised European Long-Term Investment Funds Regulation (ELTIF Regulation). This announcement followed a public consultation that garnered feedback from 23 stakeholders, including the esteemed Irish Funds.

Addressing ELTIF Characteristics

The amended RTS focus on the defining features of ELTIFs, such as minimum holding periods, redemption frequencies, and liquidity management tools. In an effort to strike a balance between prescriptive rules and the room for managerial discretion, ESMA has given ELTIF managers the leeway to set minimum holding periods and deviate from the maximum quarterly redemption frequency. However, this flexibility comes with a caveat – managers must justify their decisions to the ELTIF’s competent authority.

Introducing New Mechanisms

ESMA has also proposed the introduction of two mechanisms. The first is an anti-dilution mechanism, which is to be implemented by all ELTIF managers. The second is a principle-based liquidity matching mechanism, designed to align the liquidity profile of ELTIFs with the redemption policy. These mechanisms are expected to enhance the overall resilience of the European financial system.

Approval and Implementation

The draft RTS, now open to the world, has been submitted to the European Commission for endorsement and final approval. The decision is anticipated within three months, with a potential extension of one month. The Commission Delegated Regulation containing the RTS is set to be effective immediately after its publication. Additionally, Consultation Paper 155 from the Central Bank has clarified that the Irish ELTIF will be a standalone regulated AIF product, not requiring separate authorization as a QIAIF or RIAIF.

The profound evolution of the ELTIF is seen as a momentous opportunity for the Irish asset management and investment funds industry. As the world watches, it waits with bated breath to see how these regulatory changes will reshape the European financial landscape.

0
Business Europe Ireland
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SEBI's New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

Melbourne Real Estate Agent Denied Refund in Counterfeit Sneaker Case Involving a Minor

By Geeta Pillai

Philippines' DoLE Issues Guidelines for Holiday Wage Payments in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

GFNI Inks New Supply Deal with Baosteel for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for ...
@Business · 26 seconds
Corporates Eye Start-ups for Talent Acquisition: Merging Cultures for ...
heart comment 0
URU Metals Ltd Extends Repayment Deadline for Convertible Loan

By Israel Ojoko

URU Metals Ltd Extends Repayment Deadline for Convertible Loan
UK’s Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales

By Bijay Laxmi

UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Morrisons Slashes Prices on 1,000 Products to Ease January Financial Pressures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Morrisons Slashes Prices on 1,000 Products to Ease January Financial Pressures
Volac Sells Milk Replacer Business to Denkavit in Strategic Move

By Waqas Arain

Volac Sells Milk Replacer Business to Denkavit in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
11 seconds
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
17 seconds
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
24 seconds
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
34 seconds
O'Kelly-Lynch Brothers Make Hurling History on Sligo Team
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
37 seconds
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
1 min
Editorials Highlight Electoral Transparency, New Laws and Conservation Challenges in Illinois
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
1 min
UK's Vape Shops Surge Amid Regulatory Concerns and Rising Sales
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
1 min
Beşiktaş Sets Transfer Fee for Amir Hadziahmetovic Amid Strategic Team Restructuring
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
1 min
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app