ESMA and NCAs to Evaluate MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls in Algorithmic Trading

In a decisive move to bolster market stability, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the National Competent Authorities (NCAs) have launched a shared supervisory venture, known as a common supervisory action (CSA). This CSA, slated to be conducted throughout 2024, is designed to scrutinize the implementation of MiFID II pre-trade controls by EU investment firms, particularly those using algorithmic trading techniques.

Addressing the Aftermath of the Flash Crash

This initiative follows the flash crash in the European stock market that occurred on May 2, 2022. The event underscored the necessity for rigorous checks on algorithmic trading, a practice which has been at the heart of concerns regarding market stability. The CSA is a response to such concerns, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future by ensuring that firms are effectively implementing pre-trade controls.

Scrutinizing Pre-Trade Controls

The CSA will delve into various aspects of pre-trade controls. It will examine their design, calibration methodology, as well as the establishment of credit and risk limits. In addition, the governance frameworks related to these controls and the handling of trading activities outsourced to third countries will also be under review. Pre-trade controls are vital for preventing and limiting erroneous orders that can disrupt trading venues and cause market instability.

The Significance of Pre-Trade Controls

While many of these controls may go unnoticed by clients, industry experts emphasize their paramount importance for market protection and client service. These controls are seen as crucial for safeguarding against market instability and achieving best execution standards. The CSA reflects regulators’ unwavering commitment to overseeing algorithmic trading and maintaining market stability. The action echoes concerns highlighted by Michael Lewis in his book ‘The Flash Boys’, which delves into the consequences of computer-driven trading decisions on market outcomes.