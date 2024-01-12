en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ESMA and NCAs to Evaluate MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls in Algorithmic Trading

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
ESMA and NCAs to Evaluate MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls in Algorithmic Trading

In a decisive move to bolster market stability, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the National Competent Authorities (NCAs) have launched a shared supervisory venture, known as a common supervisory action (CSA). This CSA, slated to be conducted throughout 2024, is designed to scrutinize the implementation of MiFID II pre-trade controls by EU investment firms, particularly those using algorithmic trading techniques.

Addressing the Aftermath of the Flash Crash

This initiative follows the flash crash in the European stock market that occurred on May 2, 2022. The event underscored the necessity for rigorous checks on algorithmic trading, a practice which has been at the heart of concerns regarding market stability. The CSA is a response to such concerns, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future by ensuring that firms are effectively implementing pre-trade controls.

Scrutinizing Pre-Trade Controls

The CSA will delve into various aspects of pre-trade controls. It will examine their design, calibration methodology, as well as the establishment of credit and risk limits. In addition, the governance frameworks related to these controls and the handling of trading activities outsourced to third countries will also be under review. Pre-trade controls are vital for preventing and limiting erroneous orders that can disrupt trading venues and cause market instability.

The Significance of Pre-Trade Controls

While many of these controls may go unnoticed by clients, industry experts emphasize their paramount importance for market protection and client service. These controls are seen as crucial for safeguarding against market instability and achieving best execution standards. The CSA reflects regulators’ unwavering commitment to overseeing algorithmic trading and maintaining market stability. The action echoes concerns highlighted by Michael Lewis in his book ‘The Flash Boys’, which delves into the consequences of computer-driven trading decisions on market outcomes.

0
Business Europe
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Kitui Traders Protest Against Scrap Metal Dealers Amidst Rising Theft Concerns
In the bustling town of Kitui, a wave of discontent has surged among the traders of Kyua market. Their ire is directed towards an unlikely group – scrap metal dealers. These traders took to the streets in a spirited demonstration on Thursday, effectively blocking the arterial Kitui-Machakos road for several hours. This public display of
Kitui Traders Protest Against Scrap Metal Dealers Amidst Rising Theft Concerns
Albania's Finance Ministry to Auction 15 Billion Leks in T-Bills
3 mins ago
Albania's Finance Ministry to Auction 15 Billion Leks in T-Bills
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
3 mins ago
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
1 min ago
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
UK General Election 2024: Zero-Hours Contracts Under Scrutiny
2 mins ago
UK General Election 2024: Zero-Hours Contracts Under Scrutiny
Metals Exploration PLC to Acquire Majority Stake in Yamang Mineral Corp
2 mins ago
Metals Exploration PLC to Acquire Majority Stake in Yamang Mineral Corp
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
4 seconds
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
4 seconds
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
5 seconds
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
13 seconds
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
28 seconds
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
36 seconds
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
1 min
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
2 mins
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
2 mins
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app