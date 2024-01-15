ESIIC Suspends Operations at Historic New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories

In a consequential turn of events, the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) has announced the suspension of operations at the New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories, marking the end of more than a century and a half of continuous activity. The halt, scheduled from January 15 to March 13, 2024, comes as a result of inadequate contracted quantities of sugar cane not justifying the high costs of running the factory’s advanced machinery.

Impact on Local Farmers and Sugar Market

Local farmers have expressed their hesitance to supply sugar cane to the ESIIC owing to the low contract values offered by the company. These values fail to cover the increased costs of farming and the market prices for sugar, treacle, and cane, which are significantly higher than what the company pays. Farmers such as Bakr Fouad and Gamal Abdel Hakim have chosen to sell their produce to the private sector at higher prices, resulting in the ESIIC receiving significantly less sugar cane than before. This redirection of contracted sugar cane to Girga Sugar Factories in Sohag Governorate is indicative of the shifting dynamics in Egypt’s sugar industry.

The Government’s Response

The Egyptian House of Representatives is poised to discuss this significant issue, with requests for briefings submitted by representatives from the affected governorates. The government’s response to this situation will be crucial in determining the future of Egypt’s sugar industry and the livelihood of local farmers.

Despite Challenges, Sugar Cane Production Remains Stable

Despite the challenges faced by the ESIIC, the Director General of Agricultural Affairs at Minya Agriculture Directorate, Mohamed Khalaf, affirmed that sugar cane production in Minya has not decreased. The ESIIC’s CEO, Essam al-Bedewy, confirmed Khalaf’s statement, explaining that while Minya Governorate’s production is stable, the amount supplied to the factory significantly dropped in 2023, causing substantial losses for the company and leading to the decision to halt operations at the New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories. It remains to be seen how this halt will impact the broader Egyptian economy and the sugar industry in the long run.