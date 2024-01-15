en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

ESIIC Suspends Operations at Historic New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
ESIIC Suspends Operations at Historic New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories

In a consequential turn of events, the Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) has announced the suspension of operations at the New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories, marking the end of more than a century and a half of continuous activity. The halt, scheduled from January 15 to March 13, 2024, comes as a result of inadequate contracted quantities of sugar cane not justifying the high costs of running the factory’s advanced machinery.

Impact on Local Farmers and Sugar Market

Local farmers have expressed their hesitance to supply sugar cane to the ESIIC owing to the low contract values offered by the company. These values fail to cover the increased costs of farming and the market prices for sugar, treacle, and cane, which are significantly higher than what the company pays. Farmers such as Bakr Fouad and Gamal Abdel Hakim have chosen to sell their produce to the private sector at higher prices, resulting in the ESIIC receiving significantly less sugar cane than before. This redirection of contracted sugar cane to Girga Sugar Factories in Sohag Governorate is indicative of the shifting dynamics in Egypt’s sugar industry.

The Government’s Response

The Egyptian House of Representatives is poised to discuss this significant issue, with requests for briefings submitted by representatives from the affected governorates. The government’s response to this situation will be crucial in determining the future of Egypt’s sugar industry and the livelihood of local farmers.

Despite Challenges, Sugar Cane Production Remains Stable

Despite the challenges faced by the ESIIC, the Director General of Agricultural Affairs at Minya Agriculture Directorate, Mohamed Khalaf, affirmed that sugar cane production in Minya has not decreased. The ESIIC’s CEO, Essam al-Bedewy, confirmed Khalaf’s statement, explaining that while Minya Governorate’s production is stable, the amount supplied to the factory significantly dropped in 2023, causing substantial losses for the company and leading to the decision to halt operations at the New Abu Qurqas Sugar Factories. It remains to be seen how this halt will impact the broader Egyptian economy and the sugar industry in the long run.

0
Agriculture Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
13 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
On a global scale, the impact of El Niño, a recurring climatic event responsible for causing drastic weather shifts including drought and heavy rain, is being felt by rice farmers. In response, they are turning to innovative solutions such as deep wells and solar-powered irrigation systems to maintain crop yields and ensure food security. The
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Harnessing Horse Power: Sustainable Technique Deployed to Combat Larch Disease in Fforest Fawr
1 hour ago
Harnessing Horse Power: Sustainable Technique Deployed to Combat Larch Disease in Fforest Fawr
Turning Methane from Cattle Slurry into Tractor Fuel: A New Approach to Sustainable Farming
2 hours ago
Turning Methane from Cattle Slurry into Tractor Fuel: A New Approach to Sustainable Farming
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
15 mins ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
25 mins ago
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
25 mins ago
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
3 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
3 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
4 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
5 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
6 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
7 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
8 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
9 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
10 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
14 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app