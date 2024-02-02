ESG Commitment Levels: Only 8 of 97 Global Asset Managers Make the Cut

The green wave of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investing is reshaping the financial landscape, and asset managers worldwide are under the microscope. A recent analysis by Morningstar has put the ESG commitment levels of 97 global asset managers to the test, with only eight firms earning the top rating.

Assessing ESG Commitment Levels

The assessment framework, designed to guide investors in aligning their sustainability preferences with asset managers, evaluates firms based on their sustainable-investing philosophies, ESG integration processes, resource allocation, and active ownership activities. Firms are categorized into four tiers: Leader (8%), Advanced (24%), Basic (45%), and Low (23%).

Those achieving the coveted 'Leader' status include Affirmative Investment Management, Australian Ethical, Boston Trust Walden, Domini, Impax, Parnassus, Robeco, and Stewart Investors. These firms have demonstrated a strong commitment to ESG principles, placing them at the forefront of the sustainability movement within the industry.

Notable Upgrades and Room for Improvement

Notable upgrades in the ranking include Comgest and Fidelity International, both advancing to 'Advanced' due to significant investments in sustainable-investing personnel and structured teams with clear executive communication. Pictet has also made strides in improving its active ownership programs, particularly in addressing climate change, water, and nutrition issues.

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson and Man Group, elevated to 'Basic' from 'Low', have expanded their ESG resources and processes. Nonetheless, both firms could further enhance their ESG commitment as neither currently publishes proxy-voting rationales, widely considered a best practice in the industry.

Widely Varying ESG Practices and Resources

Despite the general uptrend in the industry's ESG practices, some firms have merely maintained their previous ratings. This underscores the wide variations in ESG practices and resources among asset managers, highlighting the need for discerning selection when considering ESG investment.

As Morningstar's global director of sustainability research emphasizes, understanding these differences is crucial for investors seeking to align their financial decisions with their sustainability goals. While the momentum in ESG commitment within the asset management industry is encouraging, there is clearly still a long way to go.