en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Escalating Middle East Tensions Drive Up Natural Gas Prices in Western Europe

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST
Escalating Middle East Tensions Drive Up Natural Gas Prices in Western Europe

Western European natural gas prices saw a significant rise of over 8% in one Wednesday, as disclosed by the London Intercontinental Exchange. The increase was specifically noticed for gas futures due for delivery in July at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub in the Netherlands. The price escalated by 8.4% to hit $429.8 per thousand cubic meters, or €37.055 per megawatt-hour, taking household consumption into account.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Price Hike

This surge in prices is largely attributed to the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a region critical for energy supplies and a main artery for oil shipments. The escalating conflict between Israel and Gaza threatens to spill over into a broader regional conflict. Simultaneously, US airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah militants in Iraq and the Houthi militants’ increased hostility towards shipping routes in the Red Sea contribute to mounting worries about the region’s stability.

Changing Course Due to Conflict

These tensions have necessitated cargo ships, particularly those ferrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), to alter their routes, opting for longer paths to bypass the troubled areas in the Middle East. This development is illustrated by Bloomberg’s ship-tracking data. The Suez Canal, a primary conduit for LNG to Europe for the past two years as an alternative to Russian pipeline gas, has taken on greater significance due to the heavy traffic in the Panama Canal.

A Glimmer of Hope for European Gas Prices

In spite of these geopolitical concerns, European gas prices have maintained a relative stability. Predictions indicate a potential 50% drop for the year, owing to sufficient fuel reserves and dampened demand. This offers a glimmer of hope for the upcoming heating season.

0
Business Energy Europe
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Outperforms Expectations: Paytm and Google Prepare for Layoffs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

Kajaria Ceramics Boosts Investment in Kajaria Plywood: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion

By Rafia Tasleem

Anticipated Improvements in IBC Case Handling by Tribunals in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industr ...
@Business · 9 mins
How Amanda Bradford's The League Revolutionized the Dating App Industr ...
heart comment 0
IRDAI Report Shows Marginal Decrease in Life Insurance Policies Sold to Women in India

By Rafia Tasleem

IRDAI Report Shows Marginal Decrease in Life Insurance Policies Sold to Women in India
BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK’s ‘Incubator Economy’ Trend

By Ebenezer Mensah

BBB Chair Stephen Welton Warns of UK's 'Incubator Economy' Trend
Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
13 seconds
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
4 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
4 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
6 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
7 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
7 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
8 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app