Ericsson Nikola Tesla Forges Ahead with New Contracts to Boost Digital Transformation

In a landmark series of agreements, Croatia-based telecommunications equipment manufacturer, Ericsson Nikola Tesla, has made public several contracts valued close to 8 million euros. The broad objective of these contracts is to accelerate digital transformation and bolster communication networks in Croatia.

An Array of Contracts

The most significant among these contracts is a deal inked with the Croatian interior ministry. Under this agreement, Ericsson Nikola Tesla will supply mobile systems designed to monitor the country’s green borders throughout the year 2024. Financial specifics of the contract, however, have not been disclosed.

Further accentuating its commitment to the digital revolution in the country, the company has announced a collaboration with Hrvatske Ceste, the state road management company. This engagement is focused on setting up a national access point, furthering the reach and efficacy of digital services.

Preserving Cultural Heritage Digitally

Understanding the importance of preserving cultural heritage in the digital era, Ericsson Nikola Tesla has signed a contract with the ministry of culture. The contract aims to digitize cultural heritage, making it more accessible and enduring.

The company’s collaborations continue with the ministry of justice and public administration, and the state geodetic administration. These partnerships are geared toward supporting the integrated information system of land registry and cadaster.

A European Union Initiative

As part of its continued commitment to digital transformation, Ericsson Nikola Tesla will deliver the Once Only Technical System (OOTS) platform for the European Union service exchange. This agreement was reached with the Central State Office for the Development of the Digital Society. The company is also actively involved in digitalization projects for public administration.

With all these digital transformation initiatives, Ericsson Nikola Tesla has demonstrated its resolve to drive digital change across multiple sectors. Yet, in a surprising turn of events, shares of Ericsson Nikola Tesla experienced a marginal decrease, trading 0.49% lower at 204 euros on the Zagreb stock exchange as of midday Wednesday.