ERC Echo Unveils Guide to Assist Businesses with ERTC Eligibility

ERC Echo, a leading tax professional organization, has issued a comprehensive guide to aid businesses in determining their eligibility for the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) during the 2020 tax period. As the filing deadline approaches, companies are urged to evaluate their eligibility for the ERTC and begin the filing process without delay.

ERTC Under CARES Act

The ERTC, enacted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was devised to bolster businesses that upheld W-2 employees on their payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit is open to businesses that paid wages between March 2020 and January 2021. The deadline to file for the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020 is April 15, 2024.

The guide emphasizes that businesses that received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan can still claim the ERTC. Furthermore, businesses established after 2020 might be eligible for 2021 credits. For the 2020 fiscal year, the tax credit encompasses salaries, wages, and specific health insurance costs up to $5,000 per employee. For the 2021 fiscal year, the credit cap has been raised to $26,000 per employee.

Securing the ERTC

The guide recommends that hiring a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) could be advantageous in ensuring the application is correctly completed, reducing the risk of rejection. The ERTC represents a substantial financial incentive for businesses that sustained their workforce during the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. Failure to claim it could result in businesses missing out on significant funds.

Simultaneously, the House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden announced a bipartisan bicameral tax framework agreement on business and individual tax relief.