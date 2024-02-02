Equinor Awards Significant Contract to DOF Group for AHTS Vessel and ROV Services

In a significant development, Norway's energy giant, Equinor, has awarded a 'large contract' to DOF Group, a domestic offshore vessel owner. The contract covers the provision of an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for Equinor's operations in Norway. The contract, valued between $47 million and $95 million, will remain in effect until at least 2027.

DOF Group's New Contract with Equinor

The AHTS vessel, dubbed Skandi Iceman, will join Skandi Vega, another vessel contracted by Equinor since 2010. This new contract begins in the second quarter of 2024 and includes a three-year firm period with an additional three one-year options. The Skandi Iceman, a modern deep-sea anchor handler, is designed to perform versatile and reliable field work in harsh environments.

Building on a Long-term Relationship

This contract signifies a significant business opportunity for DOF Group and builds upon the long-standing relationship between the two companies. The content of the contract also extends to ROV services, a testament to the broad scope of cooperation between Equinor and DOF Group.

DOF Group's Global Impact

The contract also highlights a substantial agreement for a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) in Australia, further reinforcing DOF's global presence. The CEO of DOF Group ASA, Mons Aase, expressed satisfaction with the contract award, underlining it as an acknowledgment of the company's high-performing vessels and skilled crews.