EPS Group Inc. Appoints Mike Koester as CEO, Eyes Expansion in Southwest and Mountain States

EPS Group Inc., a prominent civil engineering firm based in Mesa, Arizona, has recently ushered in a new era of leadership by appointing Mike Koester as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic move is set to steer the company into a future of growth and expansion throughout the Southwest and Mountain States. Koester, with a robust background in the oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing sectors, brings a wealth of experience and a strong leadership track record to his new role at EPS Group.

Strategic Leadership for Future Growth

"Mike's impressive track record and leadership qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead EPS Group into its next phase of growth," stated Bryan Kitchen, chair of the board of directors at EPS, highlighting Koester's strategic vision and people-centric approach as key assets for the company's future. Koester's prior role as senior vice president of western operations for Tetra Tech Inc. has equipped him with the necessary skills and insights to navigate EPS Group through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Commitment to Excellence

Upon his appointment, Koester expressed his gratitude and excitement about leading the EPS Group. "I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead EPS Group," Koester said. He emphasized his commitment to working with the team to build upon the company's success and achieve its vision of becoming the number one design firm in the Southwest and Mountain States. His ambition to build something special for the future resonates with the company's goals and aspirations.

Eye on Expansion

With Koester at the helm, EPS Group is poised for strategic expansion in key regions. His background and leadership style are expected to significantly contribute to the firm's position as a market leader, further strengthening its presence in the competitive landscape of the Southwest and Mountain States. The appointment reflects the company's dedication to excellence and its proactive approach to embracing opportunities for growth and innovation.

The decision to bring Mike Koester on board as CEO of EPS Group marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey. His leadership is anticipated to drive EPS Group towards achieving its strategic objectives, fostering a culture of innovation, and delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders alike. As EPS Group embarks on this exciting chapter, the engineering community and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a keen eye on the impact of Koester's leadership on the company's growth trajectory and industry standing.