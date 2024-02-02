EPRA Rejects Gas Storage Site Permits Amidst Safety Concerns

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has repeatedly denied construction permits for a gas storage site due to serious safety infractions. The proposed plant, intended for the storage and filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), failed to meet mandatory safety distances in its design plans, thus falling short of the required standards.

EPRA's Safety Regulations and Rejections

EPRA, ever diligent in upholding safety regulations, cited the high population density around the proposed site as a critical concern, making the rejection a necessary step. Beyond this, the gas business was unable to provide a crucial document, a Qualitative Risk Assessment (QRA), intended to indicate radiation blast profiles in the event of an explosion. This essential risk assessment, known as the 'blast profile', is vital in evaluating the potential impact on surrounding areas should an explosion occur.

Unregulated Operation Amidst Safety Concerns

Despite the rejections, the gas depot continues to operate, raising concerns about the enforcement of regulations by authorities. Following an LPG gas explosion in the area that claimed several lives and injured over 200 people, these concerns are far from unfounded. These operations in the face of clear safety violations bring the strength of regulatory enforcement into question.

Corruption Allegations Amidst Regulatory Failures

Adding to the gravity of the situation are allegations of corruption within the government bodies responsible for safety enforcement. County government officials have been accused of accepting bribes and disregarding building codes and other regulatory standards. These allegations, if true, present a troubling picture of the potential issues with regulatory adherence and corruption within the safety enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, the situation with the LPG storage site and its continual operation despite multiple permit rejections highlights the urgent need for stringent enforcement of safety regulations. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of addressing corruption allegations within government bodies to ensure that safety is not compromised for personal gain.