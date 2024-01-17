EPR Properties's Preferred Shares Yield Over 7%, Trades at Higher Discount

In a recent trading session, EPR Properties's 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, symbolized as EPR.PRC, were observed to yield over 7% based on its quarterly dividend. This yield is in stark contrast to the average yield of 7.90% within the real estate sector's preferred stock category. Notably, the shares were traded as low as $20.30 on Wednesday, reflecting a significant discount compared to its liquidation preference amount.

Trading Performance

On the backdrop of the broader market trends, EPR.PRC was trading at a 16.72% discount, casting a larger shadow than the average discount of 13.72% in the real estate category. A noteworthy aspect of these preferred shares is their convertibility, with a conversion ratio set at 0.3504. Parallel to the preferred shares' performance, EPR Properties's common shares, trading under the ticker EPR, also witnessed a decline of approximately 2.8% on the same day.

EPR Properties's Dividend Announcement

Adding to the market dynamics, EPR Properties has announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.275 per common share, payable on February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2024. This proclamation translates to an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share. EPR Properties, a distinguished diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), has a portfolio of select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.

Company Profile

Having total assets of approximately $5.7 billion across 44 states, EPR Properties is a diversified experiential net lease REIT. The company has been consistent in dividend payment since 1997 and has a current dividend yield of 6.9459061623%, marking an increase in its dividends for two successive years. EPR Properties carries a market cap of $3,578,880,790 and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company operates under two reportable segments: Experiential and Education, with various property types included in each segment.