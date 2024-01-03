en English
Business

Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Epiroc AB to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 24

In a significant development, Epiroc AB, a key player in the mining and infrastructure industries, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on January 24. The results are scheduled to be published at approximately 11:30 AM Central European Time (CET).

Epiroc’s President and CFO to Present the Report

The financial report will be presented by Epiroc’s President and CEO, Helena Hedblom, and CFO, Håkan Folin. The presentation, which will be conducted in English, is set to begin at 2:00 PM CET on the same day. It will include a brief overview of the financial report, followed by a question-and-answer session.

How to Participate in the Presentation

Those interested in the presentation can follow it via a webcast, accessible through a provided link or by visiting Epiroc’s website. Presentation materials and other relevant information will also be available on the website. Alternatively, stakeholders can join the presentation via a teleconference by registering through a specified link. This will provide them with the necessary phone numbers and a conference ID. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions verbally during the teleconference.

No In-Person Meeting

It is important to note that there will be no in-person meeting for this event, keeping in line with the current trends of virtual events. Epiroc AB, with its commitment to providing innovative and safe equipment for mining and infrastructure applications, continues to push boundaries, reinforcing its position as a global productivity partner. With revenues of SEK 50 billion in 2022 and approximately 18,100 employees across 150 countries, Epiroc’s financial results are highly anticipated by investors, analysts, and media alike.

Business Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

