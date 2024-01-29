Eoin Connaughton Joins Aquila Air Capital as New AVP, Commercial Analysis and Pricing

Aquila Air Capital, an eminent player in the aviation asset financing and leasing sector, has recently announced the appointment of Eoin Connaughton as the new Assistant Vice President (AVP), Commercial Analysis and Pricing. Connaughton will serve from Aquila's Irish office, playing a key role in working alongside the Commercial and Origination teams.

His responsibilities include analyzing, structuring, and pricing transactions for various aircraft and engine types.

Announcement at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dublin Conference

The announcement of Connaughton's appointment was made during the prestigious Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dublin conference. It comes as part of Aquila's ongoing expansion and growth strategy, underlined by the company's CEO, Al Wood. Wood expressed high hopes for Connaughton's contribution to the team, stating that his experience and knowledge would be pivotal in the company's future growth.

Eoin Connaughton: A Rich Portfolio in Aviation Finance

Connaughton brings to the table a wealth of experience from his previous roles at SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk Aviation. He also spent a significant period at Standard Chartered Bank. His qualifications are impressive, holding educational credentials in Aviation Leasing and Finance, Data Analytics, Actuarial Techniques, and a BSc in Mathematical Science. His appointment adds a significant level of expertise to the Aquila team.

Aquila Air Capital: A Trusted Partner in Aerospace and Aviation

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital has established itself as a trusted partner in the aerospace and aviation industries. The company provides bespoke solutions to various stakeholders in the industry, catering to their specific needs with a specialty in aviation asset financing, leasing, and purchasing of aircraft and engines. With Connaughton's addition to the team, Aquila Air Capital is poised for a period of significant expansion and growth.