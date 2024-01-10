en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Environmental Permit Granted, Paving Way for Europe’s Most Sustainable Ethane Cracker

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Environmental Permit Granted, Paving Way for Europe’s Most Sustainable Ethane Cracker

Europe’s most sustainable ethane cracker is set to be established at the Port of Antwerp, following the approval of Flemish Environment Minister, Zuhal Demir. The environmental permit for INEOS’s Project ONE has been issued, marking a significant turning point for both the company and the region’s industrial sector. This development not only uplifts INEOS’s employees and subcontractors in Belgium, but also inspires other Flemish companies harbouring similar goals.

INEOS’s Commitment to Local Production and Modernization

INEOS’s resolve to local chemical production in continental Europe and its investment in revolutionizing the industry are evident in this decision. The permit for Project ONE was previously withdrawn due to concerns over nitrogen emissions, thereby stalling construction that had begun in July of the preceding year. However, INEOS Belgium modified its license application in October 2023, in accordance with the Licensing Disputes Commission’s ruling in July 2023, thereby paving the way for progress.

An Investment for the Future

Project ONE signifies an immense investment of over 4 billion euros in the Antwerp chemical sector, thereby marking it as the most substantial investment in the European chemical sector in the past twenty years. The designed ethane cracker is expected to be highly energy-efficient, with a carbon footprint projected to be less than half of that of the top 10% of Europe’s steam crackers. The facility is slated to commence operations by the end of 2026, with the production of ethylene, a key chemical globally used as a precursor for plastic manufacturing.

Impact on Sustainability and Environment

With the granting of the environmental permit for Project ONE, the construction and operation of Europe’s most sustainable ethane cracker are now underway. This development brings certainty to INEOS employees and subcontractors involved, and offers hope to other Flemish companies with similar projects. The proposed ethane cracker in the Port of Antwerp is designed to be the most sustainable of its kind, with the carbon emissions of the cracker being up to three times lower than the average European cracker, thanks to the application of the best available techniques and maximum energy efficiency.

0
Business Europe
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
14 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
16 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
8 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
14 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
14 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
2 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
8 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
11 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
13 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
13 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
14 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
16 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
17 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app