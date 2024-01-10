Environmental Permit Granted, Paving Way for Europe’s Most Sustainable Ethane Cracker

Europe’s most sustainable ethane cracker is set to be established at the Port of Antwerp, following the approval of Flemish Environment Minister, Zuhal Demir. The environmental permit for INEOS’s Project ONE has been issued, marking a significant turning point for both the company and the region’s industrial sector. This development not only uplifts INEOS’s employees and subcontractors in Belgium, but also inspires other Flemish companies harbouring similar goals.

INEOS’s Commitment to Local Production and Modernization

INEOS’s resolve to local chemical production in continental Europe and its investment in revolutionizing the industry are evident in this decision. The permit for Project ONE was previously withdrawn due to concerns over nitrogen emissions, thereby stalling construction that had begun in July of the preceding year. However, INEOS Belgium modified its license application in October 2023, in accordance with the Licensing Disputes Commission’s ruling in July 2023, thereby paving the way for progress.

An Investment for the Future

Project ONE signifies an immense investment of over 4 billion euros in the Antwerp chemical sector, thereby marking it as the most substantial investment in the European chemical sector in the past twenty years. The designed ethane cracker is expected to be highly energy-efficient, with a carbon footprint projected to be less than half of that of the top 10% of Europe’s steam crackers. The facility is slated to commence operations by the end of 2026, with the production of ethylene, a key chemical globally used as a precursor for plastic manufacturing.

Impact on Sustainability and Environment

With the granting of the environmental permit for Project ONE, the construction and operation of Europe's most sustainable ethane cracker are now underway. The proposed ethane cracker in the Port of Antwerp is designed to be the most sustainable of its kind, with the carbon emissions of the cracker being up to three times lower than the average European cracker, thanks to the application of the best available techniques and maximum energy efficiency.