Enveil Unveils Advanced ZeroReveal 5.0: Fortifying Secure Data Usage

Enveil, a foremost player in Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET), has unveiled ZeroReveal 5.0, the latest enhancement of its flagship software. This new iteration offers an improved user experience, superior performance, and customer-centric interfaces, thereby solidifying Enveil’s standing in the realm of secure data usage and analysis.

Advanced Encryption Methods

ZeroReveal 5.0 employs sophisticated encryption techniques like homomorphic encryption (HE) and secure multiparty computation (SMPC) to facilitate secure data usage across myriad boundaries without revealing the actual content of the data. This allows organizations to minimize risks and swiftly derive value from data, including those sourced from third parties and commercial entities.

Exceptional Performance

The updated software showcases impressive performance, capable of processing over a gigabyte of data per second per thread in an encrypted search. This efficiency is now constrained solely by the system’s memory bandwidth and not by the encryption process. ZeroReveal 5.0 also features improved integration with additional data sources, a broadened user interface for personalization, and optimized workflows for specific use cases such as geospatial search and Space Situational Awareness.

Secure AI and Data Privacy

Enveil’s ZeroReveal ensures that the content of searches, analytics, or machine learning models remain secure, and extends its functionality to Secure AI, thereby aiding decision making and addressing various legal, societal, and national security issues. With its ongoing advancements in Privacy Enhancing Technologies, Enveil allows customers to harness the power of PETs for an even wider array of use cases.