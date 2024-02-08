EntrepreneurTV Launches: A New Resource for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

In a world where the entrepreneurial spirit is increasingly celebrated and nurtured, Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) has stepped up to provide a unique platform for aspiring entrepreneurs. The streaming technology and entertainment company has launched EntrepreneurTV, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, in partnership with Entrepreneur Media LLC. As of now, the channel is available on Sling Freestream, offering over 200 hours of content focused on entrepreneurship, start-ups, and business advice.

A New Era of Entrepreneurial Learning

The new FAST channel is a testament to the growing interest in entrepreneurship as a viable career path. EntrepreneurTV's programming includes a variety of shows, ranging from investment-themed series and documentaries to business insights and start-up tips. The channel's primary goal is to provide valuable information to those interested in entrepreneurship, helping them start and grow their businesses.

"This collaboration with Entrepreneur Media LLC allows us to deliver high-quality, engaging content to aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide," said Marc Rashba, EVP of Partnerships at Cineverse. "We believe that EntrepreneurTV will become an essential resource for anyone looking to make their mark in the business world."

The Power of Partnership

The partnership between Cineverse and Entrepreneur Media LLC brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision of empowering entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Media, known for publishing Entrepreneur magazine, has been a prominent figure in the business sector for 45 years, providing resources for entrepreneurs through various media formats.

Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media, emphasized the importance of this new venture: "EntrepreneurTV is an extension of our mission to inspire, educate, and empower entrepreneurs. By teaming up with Cineverse, we can reach an even broader audience and help more people achieve their entrepreneurial dreams."

Cutting-Edge Technology Driving Success

EntrepreneurTV is powered by Cineverse's MatchpointTM technology platform, an advanced system that enables the distribution of a vast array of content to a broad audience. This technology is also used by other channels in Cineverse's portfolio, such as the popular Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan channel.

Cineverse's technology facilitates the delivery of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. With the addition of EntrepreneurTV to its lineup, Cineverse continues to strengthen its position in the streaming market and cater to the diverse needs of its audience.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for niche content offerings like EntrepreneurTV is expected to grow. This trend could potentially increase Cineverse's market positioning and advertising revenues, solidifying its place as a leader in the streaming technology and entertainment industry.

EntrepreneurTV's launch on Sling Freestream marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in entrepreneurial learning. With its rich and diverse content, the channel is poised to become an invaluable resource for aspiring entrepreneurs around the globe. As more distribution on other streaming platforms is expected in the near future, the possibilities for growth and impact are truly limitless.