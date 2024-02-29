Enerpac Tool Group Relocates HQ to Downtown Milwaukee, Boosts Local Economy

On February 20, Enerpac Tool Group announced its plans to relocate its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee, marking a significant shift from its Menomonee Falls location. The move involves taking over 56,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the former ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Avenue, which will be rebranded as the Enerpac Center. This relocation is part of a broader effort to invigorate the downtown area, bringing new life and business opportunities to the city's heart.

Revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee

The relocation of Enerpac's global headquarters is a testament to the ongoing revitalization efforts within Milwaukee's downtown area. Spearheaded by The Avenue, this project aims to transform the former retail and commercial spaces into vibrant, mixed-use developments. With the addition of Enerpac, downtown Milwaukee is set to become an even more attractive destination for businesses and talent alike. The construction, expected to start in late April, will include modern amenities such as a research and testing lab, collaborative spaces, and a fitness studio, all designed with an industrial aesthetic to mirror Enerpac's work.

A New Chapter for Enerpac

Enerpac's decision to move its headquarters is driven by the desire to create a dynamic and inspiring workplace that fosters collaboration and innovation. According to Paul Sternlieb, president and CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, the new space will not only better accommodate the local workforce but also help in retaining and attracting top talent in the region. This move also reflects the company's commitment to integrating into the community and contributing to the local economy.

Community and Economic Impacts

The relocation of Enerpac Tool Group's headquarters to downtown Milwaukee is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and community. By joining other companies in moving downtown, such as Fiserv, Rite-Hite, and Milwaukee Tool, Enerpac is contributing to the city's growth and vibrancy. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed enthusiasm for Enerpac's decision, highlighting it as a sign of the city's attractiveness for growing businesses and its commitment to supporting such initiatives.

The move by Enerpac Tool Group not only signifies a new chapter for the company but also marks an important milestone in downtown Milwaukee's ongoing revitalization. As construction progresses and Enerpac settles into its new home, the city can anticipate a boost in economic activity and a stronger sense of community. This relocation serves as a beacon of growth and innovation, setting a precedent for other businesses considering making downtown Milwaukee their home.