Energy Vault Holdings Set to Announce Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc., a pioneering force in the realm of sustainable energy storage, has announced that it will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. This important announcement will be accompanied by a conference call, inviting participants worldwide to join in and gain insights into the company's financial performance.

Accessing the Call

For those wishing to participate, the call is accessible via phone, with dedicated numbers for both domestic and international callers. Domestic callers can dial 1-877-704-4453, while international participants can reach the call at 1-201-389-0920. Additionally, a live webcast will be available, ensuring that anyone, regardless of their geographical location, can gain insights into Energy Vault's performance.

Post-Call Replay

In the interest of accessibility and convenience, a replay of the call will remain accessible until March 26, 2024. Different contact numbers have been dedicated for domestic and international replays. Domestic replays can be reached at 1-844-512-2921, while international replays can be called at 1-412-317-6671, using access code 13743330. Moreover, an archived replay will be made available in the investor section of Energy Vault’s website, providing an opportunity for those who might miss the live call.

Energy Vault's Role in Sustainable Energy Storage

Founded with the mission to transform sustainable energy storage globally, Energy Vault specializes in utility-scale energy storage solutions. Its innovative technology portfolio includes gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage systems. Supported by their proprietary energy management system software and integration platform, Energy Vault offers both short and long duration energy storage solutions.

These solutions are designed to assist utilities, power producers, and industrial energy users in reducing energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Energy Vault’s EVx gravity-based energy storage technology utilizes eco-friendly materials and can incorporate waste materials for beneficial reuse. This approach not only supports the circular economy but also contributes to the acceleration of the clean energy transition for its customers.