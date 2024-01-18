en English
Business

Energean Reports Substantial Growth, Plans Expansion Amid Geopolitical Challenges

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Energean Reports Substantial Growth, Plans Expansion Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Energean, a renowned exploration and production company focusing on the Mediterranean, has reported significant growth in its annual profits, more than doubling it in a year. The company’s revenues skyrocketed to $1.41 billion in 2023, marking a 93% increase from the previous year. In a similar vein, adjusted underlying earnings rose by a whopping 119% to reach $925 million.

Production and Future Projections

The company’s annual production averaged 123,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), with gas making up a significant 83% of this. This production level is in line with the company’s revised full-year guidance of 120,000-130,000 boed. Looking into the future, Energean projects a working interest production for 2024 to be between 155,000-175,000 boed, with a greater yield anticipated in the second half of the year. This projection is perfectly aligned with the company’s near-term goals.

Stability Amidst Challenges

Despite regional geopolitical challenges, Energean has emerged as a major independent gas producer in the Mediterranean. The company’s CEO, Mathios Rigas, noted that Energean has stabilized production of the Energean Power Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) system. This development is significant, given the ongoing regional conflict and adverse conditions.

Strategic Expansion

Looking ahead, Rigas expressed optimism for the year 2024, citing progress in strategic projects across several countries and a planned expansion into Morocco. As the company expands its reach and enhances its production capabilities, it aims to solidify its position as a leading independent gas-focused exploration, development, and production company in the Mediterranean region.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

