Endeavour Mining Dismisses CEO Amid Financial and Conduct Investigations

Endeavour Mining, a leading global gold mining group, has fired its CEO, Sbastien de Montessus, following an investigation into a suspicious payment amounting to $5.9 million, which he directed. The scrutiny, also involving a separate probe into de Montessus’s personal conduct with colleagues, was carried out by Linklaters, a law firm with a longstanding association with Endeavour. This choice of investigator raised eyebrows, with Endeavour employees questioning Linklaters’ neutrality given its history with the company and de Montessus, which extends to advising on its IPO, corporate governance, and handling a judicial inquiry involving de Montessus during his time at Areva.

Concerns Over Linklaters’ Independence

Despite the controversy, Endeavour stood behind its decision to engage Linklaters, citing the firm’s relevant expertise and safeguards for impartiality. However, the choice has led to a debate over the importance of independence during sensitive internal investigations. Henri Servaes, a professor of corporate governance, suggested that companies should hire a law firm with no prior dealings to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

De Montessus Denies Wrongdoing

De Montessus, on his part, denies any wrongdoing in both the payment issue and the personal conduct allegations. According to him, he was not informed of these concerns prior to his dismissal. The investigation by Linklaters did not uphold the personal conduct claims, and de Montessus is currently evaluating his legal position. He maintains that he did not personally profit from the irregular payment and that it was intended to offset an amount owed to the company to pay for necessary security equipment in a conflict zone, albeit conceding that not informing the board of this arrangement was a lapse in judgement.

Impact on Endeavour’s Reputation

The scandal has tarnished Endeavour’s reputation, which had flourished under de Montessus’s leadership. This event underscores the significance of transparency and rigorous corporate governance, even at the highest levels of leadership. Meanwhile, Linklaters asserted that it adheres to the highest standards and has stringent processes to prevent conflicts of interest, a claim that will undoubtedly be scrutinized in the wake of this incident.