End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models

In a stark contrast to the 2022 work landscape, a recent survey by EY reveals a sharp decline in full-time remote work, with merely 1% of over 500 business leaders reporting their companies as fully remote. This marks a significant shift from the previous year when 34% of companies were operating virtually. EY’s third annual Future of Work Index indicates that between 2019 and 2021, the number of employees working entirely from home tripled. However, as pandemic conditions relaxed, the enthusiasm for fully remote work has waned considerably.

Drawbacks of Remote Work

While the trend of remote work surged amid the pandemic, business leaders are now expressing concerns. They believe that continuous remote work may undermine corporate culture, hinder training and growth, and impact professional development negatively. The prevailing sentiment suggests that while the traditional five-day office week may be a thing of the past, the ‘golden age of WFH’ is also nearing its end.

Pivot Towards Hybrid Models

The data collected by EY points towards a strong pivot to hybrid work models. Approximately 80% of leaders have expressed confidence in their hybrid strategies. These models generally involve employees working from the office for three or more days a week and from home for the remaining time. Despite the reported increase in productivity during the remote work period, there is a consensus that for hybrid models to be successful, companies must incentivize in-person work and adopt a deliberate approach to maintaining company culture and employee morale.

Impact on Office Real Estate

This shift in work models is also impacting office real estate. A significant number of small and midsize companies are expanding their office space to accommodate the new working arrangements. Many organizations are enforcing in-office attendance mandates and exploring ways to enhance the office environment to replicate some aspects of working from home.

One such instance is the State of Nebraska, which recently faced opposition from the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations for refusing to negotiate over an Executive Order ending remote work for state employees on Jan. 2, 2024. The ruling is applied narrowly to members of NAPE who have a remote or hybrid work agreement, whereas all other public servants are mandated to return to the workplace as per Gov. Pillen’s executive order.