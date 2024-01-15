en English
Agriculture

End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
End of an Era: Taunton Market Closes After a Millennium, As New Agricultural Center Emerges

The illustrious Taunton Market, with a history spanning over a millennium, has closed its doors permanently. The landmark, which has been a cornerstone in the county town, saw its final day bustling with activity, marking an end of an era. The decision was met with a medley of emotions, with Taunton Market partner Robert Venner expressing both nostalgia and sadness.

A New Chapter for Taunton Market

The closure, however, marks the beginning of a new chapter. The land that once housed the historic market is now earmarked for a significant redevelopment project. Initially conceptualized by the Taunton Deane Borough Council, the plan envisions transforming the seven-hectare Firepool site into a blend of shops, homes, and offices. Despite the blueprint being on the drawing board for 16 years, the site remains largely undeveloped, leaving the fate of the project hanging in the balance.

Final Farewell: A Day to Remember

On its last day, the Taunton Market saw a significant turnout. It was a day to remember, with 4,253 head of stock and a large crowd gathering to bid farewell. The retail market is set to continue temporarily at the same location off Priory Bridge Road while organizers scramble to find a new permanent location.

A New Dawn: The Sedgemoor Agricultural Center

Just two days after the closure of the Taunton Market, the Sedgemoor agricultural center at North Petherton has already opened its doors for trading. The farming community is eagerly anticipating its first Saturday of business, infusing a dose of optimism into a bittersweet moment of closure and transition.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

