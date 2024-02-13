End of an Era: Nicolas de Tavernost Steps Down from M6 Group After 37 Years

February 13, 2024 - After an illustrious career spanning thirty-seven years at the helm of the M6 Group, Nicolas de Tavernost announces his departure as Chairman of the Management Board. The decision, effective by April 23, marks the end of an era for the prominent French multimedia group.

End of an Era: Tavernost Steps Down

Nicolas de Tavernost's tenure as Chairman of the Management Board of M6 Group has been characterized by strategic vision and unwavering commitment to excellence. Under his leadership, the channel has achieved remarkable financial results, including a net profit of 234 million euros and an operational result exceeding 300 million euros with a 23% operational margin.

In an interview with Le Figaro, Tavernost expressed his pride in the company's achievements and his confidence in the future. Despite stepping down from his position, Tavernost will continue to contribute his expertise and insights to the Group's Supervisory Board.

David Larramendy: The Chosen Successor

The M6 Group's Supervisory Board has unanimously chosen David Larramendy as Tavernost's successor. Currently in charge of commercial activities and development, Larramendy has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills during his tenure at M6.

His appointment is a testament to the Group's commitment to internal succession, ensuring continuity and stability in the face of change.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by the Supervisory Board," said Larramendy. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by Nicolas de Tavernost and continuing the M6 Group's tradition of excellence."

A Smooth Transition

The transition process is well underway, with Tavernost working closely with Larramendy to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities. The official appointment of Larramendy will take place after the Combined General Meeting on April 23.

Elmar Heggen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed his gratitude towards Tavernost for his contributions to the M6 Group. "We are deeply grateful for Nicolas's exceptional leadership and dedication over the past three decades," said Heggen. "His strategic vision and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in shaping the M6 Group into the successful multimedia organization it is today."

As Nicolas de Tavernost prepares to step down, the M6 Group stands on the precipice of a new chapter. With David Larramendy at the helm, the company is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving multimedia landscape.

In the words of Tavernost himself, "The M6 Group is not just a company; it is a family. I have every confidence that David will lead this family with the same passion and dedication that has defined my tenure as Chairman."