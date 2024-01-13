en English
Business

Emulating Warren Buffett: Coupang, Roku, and Celsius Holdings as Potential ‘Forever’ Stocks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Long-term investing has always been the cornerstone of Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. It’s a philosophy that leans towards the indefinite holding of stocks, as long as the underlying businesses continue to perform well. Reflecting this approach is Buffett’s statement that his favorite holding period is ‘forever’. This mindset, focused on sustained business performance rather than transient market fluctuations, is what investors are encouraged to imbibe.

Coupang: A Potential ‘Forever’ Stock

One such potential ‘forever’ stock is Coupang, an e-commerce giant that has been making steady strides in revenue growth, profitability, and customer base expansion. Apart from e-commerce, the company has also ventured into food delivery, streaming content, and fintech, broadening its horizons and amplifying its growth prospects.

Roku: Pioneering the Streaming Revolution

Another company that fits the ‘forever’ stock bill is Roku. Positioned at the cusp of the seismic shift from traditional TV to streaming, Roku has been consistently expanding its user base and streaming hours. Despite its current lack of profitability, the company is optimistic about achieving profitability based on adjusted EBITDA for the current year.

Celsius Holdings: Energy Drinks on the Rise

The third potential ‘forever’ stock is Celsius Holdings, an energy drink company that has shown impressive past performance and holds promising growth prospects. Especially noteworthy is a distribution deal with PepsiCo that has significantly boosted the company’s financial metrics.

It’s worth noting that these three stocks have not found a place in The Motley Fool Stock Advisor’s list of the top 10 stocks for investors seeking potentially high returns. However, in the spirit of Buffett’s philosophy, their long-term growth trajectories make them worthy of consideration.

Disclaimer: The positions of the author and The Motley Fool in the aforementioned stocks are subject to change. The views expressed are not necessarily those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Business
BNN Correspondents

